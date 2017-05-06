LIVE: Swearing in ceremony of the new Swiss guards
2017-05-06
The St. Damascus courtyard in the Vatican is where 40 recruits for the Swiss Guard will pronounce their solemn oath. The young men, all under age 30, will promise to defend the pope even at the cost of their own life.
LIVE: Swearing in ceremony of the new Swiss guards>
The St. Damascus courtyard in the Vatican is where 40 recruits for the Swiss Guard will pronounce their solemn oath. The young men, all under age 30, will promise to defend the pope even at the cost of their own life.