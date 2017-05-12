What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Portuguese priests studying in Rome visit the Pope before his trip to Fatima
May 8, 2017. Pope Francis asked them not to for...
Pope Francis: I will entrust the destiny of humanity to the Virgin in Fatima
May 10, 2017. "Mary is always there to light a ...
Pope Francis: I will offer the Virgin of Fatima a bouquet, in which you are the flowers
May 11, 2017. This was the pope's last message ...
LIVE: Pope Francis recites the Rosary with the faithful
2017-05-12
Pope Francis
continues his pilgrimage, blessing the candles of the faithful and praying the
Rosary
with them.
It takes place in the
Chapel of the Apparitions.
Pope Francis
continues his pilgrimage, blessing the candles of the faithful and praying the
Rosary
with them.
It takes place in the
Chapel of the Apparitions.
