Social networks anticipate Pope Francis' trip to Fatima
May 9, 2017. Dozens of websites will follow the...
Pope Francis: I will entrust the destiny of humanity to the Virgin in Fatima
May 10, 2017. "Mary is always there to light a ...
Pope Francis: I will offer the Virgin of Fatima a bouquet, in which you are the flowers
May 11, 2017. This was the pope's last message ...
LIVE: Pope Francis' Farewell Ceremony in Fatima
2017-05-13
The
Holy Father's
plane is scheduled to take off at 4:00 p.m. Portoghese local time from the Monte Real base.
At the airport, the president of Portugal and 700 people are waiting to say goodbye.
LIVE: Pope Francis' Farewell Ceremony in Fatima>
The
Holy Father's
plane is scheduled to take off at 4:00 p.m. Portoghese local time from the Monte Real base.
At the airport, the president of Portugal and 700 people are waiting to say goodbye.
