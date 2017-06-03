International research project shows importance of dedicating oneself to the home

This is the international research project Global Home Index, formed to evaluate how the home is valued in society. To do so, it launched a survey to see how household tasks are distributed and divided amongst members.





With results gathered from all continents, pioneers of the project were in Rome to discuss the findings, including Dr. Patricia Debeljuh, the woman spear-heading the initiative.





DR. PATRICIA DEBELJUH

Director, Walmart Center for Work Family Balance

"The results of our research clearly show that people from more than 100 countries in the five continents consider it important to dedicate themselves to their home, and to the tasks of running a home. But they also show that this social assessment does not have the same relation: people continue to prioritize professional success over dedication to housework.”





Also in attendance was the director of London's Home Renaissance Foundation, which promotes studies on the home, as well as one of the organizations that supports this project.





MERCEDES JAUREGUIBEITIA

Executive Director, Home Renaissance Foundation

"They dedicate themselves to this job, because they have the inclination to serve this family. It's not because anybody imposed this job, this professional job to run the home, so this is a real vocation to serve your family. In the UK, more than 50% of women do cook homemade food. This is very important, because that has a huge impact, not only in the health of individuals, but how much people feel loved.”





As one can see, these results indicate important data relative to our society, which is why they will now expand into different countries.





DR. PATRICIA DEBELJUH

Director, Walmart Center for Work Family Balance

"Our next steps presenting these results are not only here in Rome, but we have also been to the US and in different countries of Latin America. We also want to promote a new legislation that allows us to accompany the new family dynamics and take actions that give increasing visibility to the wealth that comes when dedicating oneself to the home.”





Pope Francis has said that "a society grows strong if it is built on the foundation of the family.” The Global Home Index is very much striving to achieve just that.





JC

RR/GHI

-PR

FL