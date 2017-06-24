Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8

June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
Vatican

New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences and solidarity to Cairo after bus attack

May 26, 2017. Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, wrote a letter to His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi after the bus attack Friday in Cairo, which left close to 30 Coptic Christians dead, including children, and many others injured.
South Sudan Missionary: "Going there is like going down to hell"

2017-06-24

Vatican Diplomatic Corps does not give up on countries such as Venezuela and South Sudan, although only now have recent attempts not worked. 

CARD. PETER TURKSON
Prefect, Dicastery for Human Development 
"There were several mediation initiatives in South Sudan. I myself was involved in two of them. All public services have collapsed. Officials are not paid, and that's why people come out with their rifles looking for rewards, sometimes raping women, for example."

Yudith is a missionary who has been working in Africa for almost 20 years. While at the Vatican, she said that the atrocities she has seen in South Sudan are impossible to forget. 

SR. YUDITH PEREIRA
Solidarity with South Sudan
"Being there in February and seeing it is like going down to hell. There is so much poverty, and people have so much anguish... it is a terrible experience.”

Hunger and war have been responsible for the displacement of more than three million people, a quarter of its population. 

Most of them now live in neighboring Uganda, which has become the second largest refugee country in the world. The stories they tell are inconceivable. 

GAIRI
"I was at home and they came for my husband at night and they took him away. They slaughtered him.”

MARY OPANGI
"That time… that time… there are guns, people are… those Dinkas, they are killing people, that’s why we came.” 

More than 60 percent of these refugees are children, and they are considered the lucky ones. The UN estimates that more than 15,000 children have been called to take arms to fight in a war where rape, hunger and cold-blooded executions have become the daily norm. 

JRB/JC
MG / RR
-VM
-PR
Up:FV

