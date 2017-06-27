Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8

June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
Vatican

New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Paul Bhatti: "To forgive those who killed my brother is a sign of courage"

2017-06-27

One in every 12 Christians around the world is subject to violence on the grounds of religion. Paul Bhatti experienced the tragic consequences of such persecution first-hand, when his brother Shahbaz Bhatti, also a Minister of Minorities in Pakistan, was assassinated in 2011 for his faith.

Now, with his book entitled "The Voice of Justice," he wants to make it known that his brother sacrificed his life and that it was not in vain.

PAUL BHATTI
Former Minister of Minorities of Pakistan
"I wanted to write this book because I wanted to share the message my brother wanted to give. He had to sacrifice his life to give his message. We were always close, and he always wanted to make his message and his life public. This is an inheritance that belongs not only to me, but to all those who want peace in this world.”

According to Paul Bhatti, in Pakistan, entire generations are currently growing under the influence of extremism, fanaticism, and violence. He believes that it is possible to stop it.

PAUL BHATTI
Former Minister of Minorities of Pakistan
"One force and principal element is interreligious dialogue. Through dialogue we must rid ourselves of the hatred, division, and violence that takes place in the name of religion. I believe that no religion teaches violence. God is not a vengeful being.”

How does one forgive those who have taken away a loved one for the sake of religion? There is only one answer, he says.

PAUL BHATTI
Former Minister of Minorities of Pakistan
"We cannot respond to violence with more violence, because that will never lead to peace. We have to consider the root of the problem. I think it is important to forgive because to forgive, you need courage and strength. It shows others the importance of compassion and how we can have a big heart.”

Paul Bhatti attends congresses around the world to highlight the plight of Christians emigrating from their home countries, including those from Pakistan, to seek a life of peace and prosperity. As was true for his brother, Christians are discriminated against by religious intolerance and persecution.

AQ/DN
RR
-FL
-PR
Up:FV

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311