Benedict XVI receives the new cardinals, and speaks with them in various languages

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Full text of pope's message to G20
July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Full text of pope's message to G20
July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin
June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin
June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development
June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development
June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Benedict XVI receives the new cardinals, and speaks with them in various languages
2017-06-28
After being created cardinals, Pope Francis accompanied the five new cardinals in their visit to a very special Vatican tenant, Pope Benedict XVI, who took off his zucchetto when he saw his successor.
The cardinal of Laos was first to present himself, and spoke to the pope emeritus in French.
"I know you speak French."
"Do you speak French?"
"Yes.”
Benedict XVI met the five new cardinals and spoke with all of them in their native tongue, demonstrating once again his capacity for languages.
For example, he spoke Spanish with the cardinals from Spain and El Salvador. Monsignor Juan Jose Omella told him about the Holy Family, a temple that Benedict XVI consecrated during his visit to Barcelona.
"Next Sunday we will start Mass every Sunday in the basilica."
He also spoke French with the cardinal of Mali. Then, the pope emeritus addressed the new cardinals with a few words and left them this message.
"The Lord wins in the end. Thank you all.”
Before leaving, Benedict XVI, along with Pope Francis, imparted a blessing to the five new cardinals.
"From the four continents. The whole Church."
The intimate encounter ended with this group photo.
AC/JC
CTV
-
BN
Up:
Benedict XVI receives the new cardinals, and speaks with them in various languages >
After being created cardinals, Pope Francis accompanied the five new cardinals in their visit to a very special Vatican tenant, Pope Benedict XVI, who took off his zucchetto when he saw his successor.
The cardinal of Laos was first to present himself, and spoke to the pope emeritus in French.
"I know you speak French."
"Do you speak French?"
"Yes.”
Benedict XVI met the five new cardinals and spoke with all of them in their native tongue, demonstrating once again his capacity for languages.
For example, he spoke Spanish with the cardinals from Spain and El Salvador. Monsignor Juan Jose Omella told him about the Holy Family, a temple that Benedict XVI consecrated during his visit to Barcelona.
"Next Sunday we will start Mass every Sunday in the basilica."
He also spoke French with the cardinal of Mali. Then, the pope emeritus addressed the new cardinals with a few words and left them this message.
"The Lord wins in the end. Thank you all.”
Before leaving, Benedict XVI, along with Pope Francis, imparted a blessing to the five new cardinals.
"From the four continents. The whole Church."
The intimate encounter ended with this group photo.