Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
All news  

Pope to new cardinals: Jesus does not call you to be "princes" of the Church, but to serve

2017-06-28

The pope presided over the Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of five new cardinals. Upon entering St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis stopped to pray before the tomb of the first pope, Peter.

Then one of the new cardinals, Juan Jose Omella, greeted Pope Francis on behalf of the cardinals. The archbishop of Barcelona expressed the desire of these cardinals to become some of Pope Francis' closest collaborators.

CARD. JUAN JOSÉ OMELLA
"We do not want to be a self-referential Church. We want to be a pilgrim Church in the streets of the world looking for everyone, planting in their hearts the balm of joy and peace and wiping the tears of many.”

Then a fragment of the Gospel was read, and the pope gave a brief homily in which he asked them to always be attentive to reality.

POPE FRANCIS
"Reality is in the innocent people who suffer and die from wars and terrorism. It is in the slavery that never ceases to negate dignity even in the era of Human Rights. Reality is in refugee camps that sometimes look more like hell than purgatory."

Pope Francis also reminded them that to be cardinals implies following Jesus Christ's example of service even more.

POPE FRANCIS
"He does not call you to become 'princes' of the Church, to 'sit on his right or on his left.' He calls you to serve like Him and with Him."

Pope Francis then pronounced the formula by which he created the five new cardinals. For their part, the new cardinals also recited the words by which they swear allegiance and obedience to the pope.

The first cardinal who received the biretta from the Holy Father was the archbishop of Bamako, Mali, Monsignor Jean Zerbo.

The second was the archbishop of Barcelona, Spain, Monsignor Juan José Omella.

Later, Archbishop Anders Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm, Sweden, went to receive his.

Pope Francis then placed the biretta on Monsignor Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Laos.

Finally, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez of El Salvador, the first auxiliary bishop who has become a cardinal, knelt before Pope Francis.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer to the Virgin Mary and the traditional procession which, for this occasion, allow the new cardinals to walk in front of Pope Francis.


AC/MB
CTV
- F
-BN
Up:JC

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

