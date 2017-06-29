Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8

June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
First Lithuanian martyr during Communist regime is declared “blessed”

2017-06-29

Teofilius Matulionis, the first Lithuanian martyr and victim of the oppression of the Soviet communist regime in the 1900s, was declared a "blessed” in the Catholic Church in Lithuania over the weekend. 

The ceremony was attended by around 30,000 people in Vilnius, the country's capital. In addition to 500 priests, there were also around 50 bishops and cardinals there, including the prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Angelo Amato. 

Teofilius' casket was carried in by military forces, and flowers were placed around, as attendees could see a photo of this martyr and remember his life, which is remembered for bravery and resistance.

Became a priest in the early 1900s, Teofilius was in and out of prison multiple times for refusing to comply with rules against the Church set by the communist government. 

After the second Bolshevik attack on Lithuania he was quoted for saying, "I will stay with my own people. I am not afraid of being persecuted. When I pray, I have no fear."

This courage led to his death. He spent 15 years in prisons and communist labor camps and was finally killed with a lethal injection, making him the first Catholic martyr recognized by the Church from the communist era. 

Now, with this official document, he is now one step closer to becoming an official saint in the Catholic Church.


MB
www.vilnensis.lt and www.teofilius.lt
-VM
-Pr
Up:MB

