Peter's Pence: The pope's official charity, with eighth century roots

Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Peter's Pence: The pope's official charity, with eighth century roots

2017-06-29

These are certainly some of the sweetest moments of Pope Francis' pontificate, visiting the world's tiniest members during his much admired "Mercy Fridays” initiative. 

Few people know possible to help the pope directly achieve such works by donating to the official papal charity. Known as "Peter's Pence,” it is a longstanding tradition that started at the end of the eight century, and was officially enacted by Pope Pius IX in 1871. 

Just last fall, the Vatican created this new website as another way for people to contribute. It includes messages from Pope Francis, as well as explanations of the different solidarity projects Peter's Pence supports. 

For example, this initiative here at the Bangui Children's Hospital, where specialists from the Vatican's Bambino Gesù hospital support the only children's hospital in the Central African Republic. 

In particular, there is a worldwide collection on June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, or on the Sunday closest to the Solemnity. Over the course of the last fourteen years, it has raised over 190 million dollars, including $82.5 million in 2009, $67.7 million in 2010, $69.7 million in 2011 and $65.9 million in 2012.

In this tweet by Pope Francis, he said that "to live charitably means not looking out for our own interests, but carrying the burdens of the weakest and poorest among us.” Peter's Pence, then, is a sure way to help the pope achieve his mission of going to the peripheries. 


JC
RR
FL
-PR
Up: MB

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311