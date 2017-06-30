Pope does not want "parlor Christians” but "apostles on the go”

Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul , Pope Francis spoke about martyrdom Christian life must be proven by deeds , because words or theories are not enough to be disciples of Christ. On the. He said that, because





POPE FRANCIS

"Let us ask ourselves if we are parlor Christians, who love to chat about how things are going in the Church and the world, or apostles on the go, who confess Jesus with their lives because they hold Him in their hearts. Those who confess Jesus know that they are not simply to offer opinions but to offer their very lives.”





After the ceremony, during the Angelus prayer, he gave words of encouragement directed to those who are suffering for their faith today.





POPE FRANCIS

"Especially in a moment of difficulty, God stretches out His hand to us, comes to our aid and frees us from the threats of the enemies. Let us remember that our true enemy is sin, and the evil one that pushes us toward it.”





Pope Francis then said goodbye to the pilgrims, wishing them a good feast day, and reminding them not to forget to pray for him.









