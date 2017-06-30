Pope: it's essential to promote political dialogue in Latin America

Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
All news  

Pope: it's essential to promote political dialogue in Latin America

2017-06-30

The Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA), which combines 20 Latin American countries into one group met with Pope Francis to celebrate a milestone anniversary and share their appreciation for all he has done to help them continue dialogue. 

JUAN MESA ZULETA
Ambassador of Colombia in Italy
"Holy Father, please receive our fraternal greeting of friendship from this Latin American community. This meeting today is to commemorate 50 years of the creation of the Latin American Institute.”

After saluting the ambassador, Pope Francis spoke a few words about the situation many of them are currently experiencing in Latin America. 

POPE FRANCIS
"Some countries are experiencing difficult times on a political, social and economic level. Citizens who have fewer resources are the first to note the corruption that exists in different social strata and the maldistribution of wealth. I know that many countries work and strive to achieve a more just society, promoting a culture of legality. The promotion of political dialogue is essential, be it between the various members of this Association, as well as with countries on other continents, especially with those of Europe, by the ties that unite them.”

The group was formed in Rome on June 1, 1966 by Italy and Latin American nations including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. 


MB
CTV
-FL
-PR
Up: DN 

