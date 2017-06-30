Pope: it's essential to promote political dialogue in Latin America

The group was formed in Rome on June 1, 1966 by Italy and Latin American nations including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

"Some countries are experiencing difficult times on a political, social and economic level. Citizens who have fewer resources are the first to note the corruption that exists in different social strata and the maldistribution of wealth. I know that many countries work and strive to achieve a more just society, promoting a culture of legality. The promotion of political dialogue is essential, be it between the various members of this Association, as well as with countries on other continents, especially with those of Europe, by the ties that unite them.”

"Some countries are experiencing difficult times on a political, social and economic level. Citizens who have fewer resources are the first to note the corruption that exists in different social strata and the maldistribution of wealth. I know that many countries work and strive to achieve a more just society, promoting a culture of legality. The promotion of political dialogue is essential, be it between the various members of this Association, as well as with countries on other continents, especially with those of Europe, by the ties that unite them.”

After saluting the ambassador, Pope Francis spoke a few words about the situation many of them are currently experiencing in Latin America.

"Holy Father, please receive our fraternal greeting of friendship from this Latin American community. This meeting today is to commemorate 50 years of the creation of the Latin American Institute.”

"Holy Father, please receive our fraternal greeting of friendship from this Latin American community. This meeting today is to commemorate 50 years of the creation of the Latin American Institute.”

Pope: it's essential to promote political dialogue in Latin America>

The Italo-Latin American Institute (IILA) , which combines 20 Latin American countries into one group met with , which combinesinto one group met with Pope Francis to celebrate a milestone anniversary and share their appreciation for all he has done to help them continue dialogue.





JUAN MESA ZULETA

Ambassador of Colombia in Italy

"Holy Father, please receive our fraternal greeting of friendship from this Latin American community. This meeting today is to commemorate 50 years of the creation of the Latin American Institute.”





After saluting the ambassador, Pope Francis spoke a few words about the situation many of them are currently experiencing in Latin America.





POPE FRANCIS

"Some countries are experiencing difficult times on a political, social and economic level. Citizens who have fewer resources are the first to note the corruption that exists in different social strata and the maldistribution of wealth. I know that many countries work and strive to achieve a more just society, promoting a culture of legality. The promotion of political dialogue is essential, be it between the various members of this Association, as well as with countries on other continents, especially with those of Europe, by the ties that unite them.”





The group was formed in Rome on June 1, 1966 by Italy and Latin American nations including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.









MB

CTV

-FL

-PR

Up: DN



