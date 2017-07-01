A selection of the best photos from the pope's Instagram account

Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
All news  

A selection of the best photos from the pope's Instagram account

2017-07-01

As of now the pope has over four million followers on Instagram: one of the most popular social media platforms in the world.

The pope's account was created on March 19, 2016, following a meeting with Instagram co-founder, Kevin Systrom. Systrom convinced him of the power images have to create ties between people of different cultures and languages.

This was his first post, with the text in nine different languages, and it still is his most successful one to date with over 327,000 likes.

This photo of Pope Francis visiting an infant ward, was also very well-received by viewers on Instagram, with over 254,000 likes.

Out of the many that have been posted, one especially powerful image shows his visit to Auschwitz.

Occasionally, the pope publishes videos with short stories of his travels and encounters, such as this one here. 
In a little over a year the pope has become the third most-viewed Head of State on Instagram, behind the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

JS/DN
Instagram
S
-PR
Up: JC

