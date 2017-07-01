A selection of the best photos from the pope's Instagram account

pope has over four million followers on Instagram As of now the: one of the most popular social media platforms in the world.





The pope's account was created on March 19, 2016, following a meeting with Instagram co-founder, Kevin Systrom. Systrom convinced him of the power images have to create ties between people of different cultures and languages.





This was his first post, with the t ext in nine different languages , and it still is his most successful one to date with over 327,000 likes.





This photo of Pope Francis visiting an infant ward , was also very well-received by viewers on Instagram, with over 254,000 likes.





Out of the many that have been posted, one especially powerful image shows his visit to Auschwitz.





Occasionally, the pope publishes videos with short stories of his travels and encounters , such as this one here.

In a little over a year the pope has become the third most-viewed Head of State on Instagram, behind the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.





