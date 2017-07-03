Pope Francis asks that Charlie Gard's parents can accompany the baby "until the end"

Pope Francis supports the parents of Charlie Gard , the 10-month-old who has emotionally touched the United Kingdom.





Charlie has a rare and incurable genetic disease that only 16 other children have been diagnosed with.





His parents raised £1,300,000 to pay for treatment to prolong his life . However, doctors have decided to disconnect the baby from the machines that keep him alive.





Despite the parents' legal battle, in which they desire that their son receive medical care from specialists in the United States, the European Court of Human Rights gave the doctors permission to end life-support treatment.





The pope says that he "follows the situation with affection and emotion,” and "expresses his own closeness to Charlie's parents. For them he prays, hoping that their desire to accompany and care for their own child until the end is not ignored."





On Friday, Charlie's mother posted this message on Facebook , saying that the hospital has given them a little more time to say goodbye to their son.





