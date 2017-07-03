Pope Francis prays for peace in Venezuela during the Angelus

Angelus prayer, Pope Francis and all of the pilgrims present prayed for peace in Venezuela . The pope recalled that July 5 is the country's independence day, and thus called for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis. At the end of theprayer,. The pope recalled that July 5 is the country's independence day, and thus called for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis.





POPE FRANCIS

"I assure my prayer for this beloved nation and express my closeness to the families that have lost their children in the riots. I appeal for an end to violence.”





Moments earlier, when explaining the day's Gospel reading, he recalled that the relationship with Jesus must be the top priority for Christians. He said that reciprocity is established between priests and laymen of the Church , because when the priest or bishop sacrifices himself for the people, this will help him not to abandon Christ.





POPE FRANCIS

"If you leave everything for Jesus, people will recognize the Lord in you. At the same time, it helps you to convert yourself every day to Him, to renew and purify yourself and overcome temptations.”





That is why the pope said this is the remedy against a double life; the life of the disciples who do not just give their life whole life to Christ, and above all, who do not acknowledge their mistakes.









