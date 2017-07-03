Pope's Schedule: Public appearances decrease, he focuses on internal work

Until the pope's trip to Colombia in September , little is planned. Thus, it will be a period of work from the inside, but there may be surprises . Who knows? Perhaps new trips will be announced, or Pope Francis will use this time as an opportunity to work on a new magisterial document.

The only public meeting that will remain intact will be the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartments.

During the month of July, there will be no weekly catechesis

During the month of July, there will be no weekly catechesis with the pilgrims, and his audiences with other world leaders will almost come to a standstill.

