He especially remembers those who have strayed from the faith, hoping they can "rediscover the beauty of Christian life.”

He says, "When a Christian becomes sad, it means that he has distanced himself from Jesus. But then we must not leave him alone! We should offer him Christian hope-with our words, yes, but more with our testimony, with our freedom, with our joy.”

For the month of July, Pope Francis is extending his prayers out to those who are distant from the Christian faith, especially those without the Christian virtues of hope and joy.

Pope's July intention: those distant from the Christian faith

