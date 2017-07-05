Rome Reports journalist receives the John Paul II award from Fundación Crónica Blanca

There is a lot of writing about journalism. The celebrated Kapuscinski said, "bad people cannot be good journalists” and Nobel Prize winner Albert Camus said, "a country is worth what its press is worth.”





That is why Rome Reports' journalist, Ángeles Conde has received the John Paul II Communication Award from the Fundación Crónica Blanca.





Her reports reflect some of the harshest realities on the planet: from the food crisis in South Sudan to the situation of persecuted minorities in the Middle East.





CARD. CARLOS OSORO

Archbishop of Madrid

"Prizes are given to people who are capable of changing this world. Maybe each one of us isn't breaking news, but in the news that Our Lord has, in that television news that we can see at the end of each day, you are present. For this, congratulations, and congratulations also to Crónica Blanca!"





ÁNGELES CONDE

Journalist

"We must face the reality before us, those who suffer. I believe my life is focused on this, to talk about all these realities. I especially consider a phrase from one of the first people I listened to, or maybe even the first one, Pedro José Rodríguez. He said the journalist is never the protagonist, and I made this my motto. The protagonist is the one in front of us, at least I see it this way."





Ángeles Conde began her career in Madrid . She worked for a TV station, magazine and newspaper. She also continues to collaborate with various Spanish newspapers and magazines in addition to her work at Rome Reports.





For four years she has lived in Rome. S he covers news about the pope daily, but also has been a correspondent at terrorist attacks like those in Nice and Brussels. Among her most outstanding works is the documentary "On the Border of Hell," which shows the situation of Christians persecuted in Iraq.









