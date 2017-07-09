Memories and prayers at wake for John Paul II's spokesman

Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's Message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
All news  

Memories and prayers at wake for John Paul II's spokesman

2017-07-06

For 22 years, he communicated official information to the Vatican, so it's only fitting that now many people, including the Vatican, has come to say their "goodbyes” to Joaquín Navarro-Valls (1936-2017).

A side chapel in the Basilica of St. Eugenio in Rome was filled with family and friends who came to pray and remember the life of John Paul II's spokesman, who was known for always smiling.
   
FRANCES D'EMILIO
AP Journalist 
"He always had a sense of humor, at least to me, and you could count on that.”

TRISHA THOMAS
AP Journalist 
"You could always see how much he adored John Paul II. They were truly close. There was a real adoration there.”

CARD. TARCISIO BERTONE
"He was a specialist in evangelization which was the focus of the communication. He was a communicator of the Word of God, of the pope's word, and of the life of the Church in its strength of its positive resources for the transformation of the world."

LINA PETRI
Holy See Press Office
"Much of my professional life in the Press Office was with him. I will always be grateful to him because he helped me grow from a human point of view and a professional point of view.”

RAFAEL NAVARRO-VALLS
Joaquín Navarro-Valls' brother
"He was an extraordinarily strong man, extraordinarily brave and extraordinarily intelligent. All of these three things formed a real leader.”

MSGR. MARIANO FAZIO
Vicar General of Opus Dei
"For me to preside over the funeral is, on the one hand, something typical for our family of Opus Dei. Opus Dei is a family and now that the Prelate is not in Rome, I am in a certain sense the father of this family and therefore I gladly do it with all my heart. I'm very moved because I really loved him very much.”

As Navarro-Valls was a member of Opus Dei, Vicar General Mgsr. Mariano Fazio, will celebrate Navarro-Valls' funeral Mass at the Basilica of St. Eugenio on Friday morning at 11 a.m., Rome local time. 

In times like this, many chose to smile with happy memories, instead of cry about the fact that he's gone. One thing is for sure, the Vatican has lost a great friend and professional, who was trusted with some of the most valuable news conveyed by the Holy See. 

