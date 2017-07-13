Europe's highest court receives case over French-censored Down syndrome ad

Newsletter
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Vatican

Bruno Marie Duffé, new secretary of the Department for Integral Development

June 16, 2017. Thepope has named French priest Bruno Marie Duffé, from Lyon, number two of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He will be in charge of one of the key offices in the Vatican Curia.
Europe's highest court receives case over French-censored Down syndrome ad

2017-07-13

This ad, named "Dear Future Mom,” was aired across France in March 2014. It addresses a pregnant woman whose child was diagnosed with Downs syndrome. Here to comfort her are these young adults thriving with the chromosome disorder in spite of their differences. 

The commercial was an instant success at its release, and retweeted by leaders such as Italy's former prime minister, Matteo Renzi. 

However, this statement shows that only months later, the French government banned it from all airwaves. 

ROBERT CLARKE
Director, European Advocacy for ADF International  
"Ultimately it's a form of censorship; it's the government deciding that there is a message that cannot be shared, that it is too dangerous to be shared, and banning it from the airways. In this case it's a positive message about the lives that people with Down syndrome can have.”

Three years later, it has reached Europe's highest court. ADF International, a human rights organization, will be intervening in the case. 

ROBERT CLARKE
Director, European Advocacy for ADF International  
"Those behind the advert are taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights because they were unsuccessful in challenging this ban in France. The European Court of Human Rights will examine whether or not that ban, that censorship, was in line with the European convention of human rights.”

ADF will take part in the case because they believe if the regulations are upheld, there will be negative repercussions on society. 

ROBERT CLARKE
Director, European Advocacy for ADF International  
"There is one consequence when that happens: there is a chilling effect. People are left wondering whether or not they are allowed to say this thing or that, and so they simply don't express it. And that's a very, very dangerous place for society to go.” 

In France, it is reported that 96 percent of pregnancies detected with Down syndrome end in abortion. It is now up to the European Court of Human Rights to give a voice to those who do not yet have one. 


