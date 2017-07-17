Pope at Angelus: We must remove the vices that prevents God's presence to take root in us

Sunday's Angelus , Pope Francis declare war on the vices that prevent the seed of God to take root in their soul. Atasked Christians toin their soul.





POPE FRANCIS

"The brambles are the vices that fight against God, which suffocate His presence. They must be torn out. Otherwise, the Word will not bear fruit, and the seed will not develop.”





At the end of the prayer, he greeted the Venezuelans present in the square . Over the last few weeks, he has recalled the country's dramatic situation.





Although he did not mention it, a symbolic consultation of the Venezuelan opposition was being held to stop the constitutional reform.





POPE FRANCIS

"I extend a special greeting to the Venezuelan Catholic community, renewing my prayer for your beloved country."





The Angelus prayer is the only weekly public appearance of the pope in the month of July. In August, he will resume his normal schedule, including the General Audience with the pilgrims on Wednesday morning.









