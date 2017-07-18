Newsletter
Latest News
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
Msgr. Gallagher: Before ISIS, Christians were already second-class citizens

2017-07-18

The Italian government, several embassies and experts from around the world all gathered in Rome to analyze the repeated attacks on religious freedom around the globe and come up with a strategy to combat them. They assert that more than ever religious freedom is being threatened and that it is necessary to take action.

ANGELINO ALFANO
Minister for Foreign Affairs (Italy)
"We must not be afraid to denounce the many, many, acts of persecution against Christians. These include the violence and discrimination that occur in some areas of the world and are not precedent in history, except in the early days of Christianity."

The Vatican's foreign minister, Monsignor Paul Gallagher, agreed with this diagnosis. He also said that discrimination against Christians did not come about because of radical groups such as ISIS, but it is a phenomenon that has been happening for many years. 

MSGR. PAUL GALLAGHER
Vatican Secretary for Relations with States
"Let's be honest. The religious pluralism that exists in the Middle East was not always perfect. It had its ups and downs. Even before the barbarity of the so-called Islamic State emerged on the world stage, Christians and other numerically small ethnic and religious communities felt they were second-class citizens."

The European Union's special envoy for religious freedom explained that, for the future, the best tool to combat this violence is education. He stated that the world is not experiencing a war of religions, but a war of ignorance.

JAN FIGEL
European Commission
"The situation in the world is very critical because freedom of religion and belief is under severe restrictions or oppression or even nonexisting in its broad sense in many regions of the world. We need to go deeper, for example, through education, because all these issues, including the extremism, violence and fanaticism has some roots and some allies. Allies of evil are ignorance, indifference and fear."

Experts agree that the trends are negative. Religious freedom in the world, for believers of all denominations, is diminishing and being threatened by intolerance, discrimination, persecution and even genocide.

