Regensburg diocese proves physical and sexual abuse to choral children between 1953-1992

Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope appoints new secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

July 18, 2017. The pope has named Italian biblical scholar Giacomo Morandi, 51, as secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Up until now he served as undersecretary, and will replace Luis Ladaria, who Pope Francis named prefect on July 1.
Pope Francis

Full text of pope's message to G20

July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints

July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis

Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake

July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Pope Francis

Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis

June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican

Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin

June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip

June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
All news  

Regensburg diocese proves physical and sexual abuse to choral children between 1953-1992

2017-07-19

The Regensburg Cathedral Choir (Regensburger Domspatzen) is one of the most prestigious in the world. From 1964 to 1994, it was led by Georg Ratzinger, Pope Benedict's brother.

However, from 1953 to 1992 the choir members with these celestial voices suffered a sort of hell. Five hundred and forty-seven children suffered violence, such as beatings and insults, and 67 experienced sexual abuse. These crimes were committed by a total of 49 offenders, who have been identified, but most of them have died.

In 2010, the first allegations against former teachers and priests from the choir school arrived in Regensburg. The then-bishop Gerhard Muller paid no attention to them, but in 2016 the new Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer ordered lawyer Ulrich Weber to conduct an independent investigation. 

The lawyer has documented the violence that was reported. He says that the former director, Georg Ratzinger might not have been aware of the sexual abuse, but that he probably knew about the mistreatment and did not say anything.

As for the victims, the mere fact that the truth is being revealed is already a great consolation.


JMB/MB
RR
VM
- PR
Up:JRB

