The topic of the second part of the Synod on the Family has been announced

The new topic for the second part of the Synod on the Family will be "The vocation and the mission of the family within the Church and in the contemporary world.� This second part will take place in Rome from October 4-25, 2015. The issues dealt with during the first part of the Synod, which concludes this week, will be further discussed in this second part.