Synod: The final document will call for the Church to be a home for all

The Synod, which is advisory body, will hand in its final report this Saturday. The text will serve as working document for dioceses prior to the Synod on the Family on October 2015. CARD. CHRISTOPH SCHí?NBORN Archbishop of Vienna (Austria) "I think the Pope has invited us to look at the theme of the family, not just what doesn't work. He wanted to show the beauty and the vital necessity of the family and for this reason he has invited us to have look at the reality of the family.â? The common point of the ten reports presented today is that the "Church should be a home that receives all, so that no one may feel rejected.â? However, they also ask that it be formed with precision so as to avoid confusions, especially regarding divorce and homosexuality. CARD. CHRISTOPH SCHí?NBORN Archbishop of Vienna (Austria) "There is a basic principle. We first look at the person, and not at the sexual orientation. When the Catechism talk about accoglienza, or this document the relatio post talk about support. This is a basic human christian behaviuour. Every human person has a dignity beyond any other question. But this does not mean, and certainly will not mean, that the Church can say the respect for every human person means the respect for every human behaviour.â? A working group has asked that the final document recognize the strength of those who are faithful in their marriage. Regarding divorced and remarried couples receiving Communion, some have suggested that the doctrine may not be modified. Others, have suggested that the Eucharist can only be administered to those who have met certain conditions. CARD. CHRISTOPH SCHí?NBORN Archbishop of Vienna (Austria) "The Pope has said many times: do not judge, accompany them. This can be perceived as realitivism. No, it certainly is not. I believe it isn't, I am sure it isn't. It is to accompany the situations of the family." On the other hand, the Pope has included two new prelates in the group of Cardinals and Bishops preparing the final report: Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of South Africa, who sharply criticized the first draft report and Archbishop Denis Hart of Melbourne. With the two additions, the group will be comprised of members from 5 continents. A vote on the report will take place on Saturday and the final version will be published in several days.