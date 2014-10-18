We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

2014/10/18
Final Synod Report on the Family is Released by the Vatican

(-ONLY VIDEO-) With unprecedented transparency, the Pope called for the Synod's midterm report to be openly distributed. It includes a full list and the votes on the proposals being considered. The document is the edited and approved version of the midterm report presented by Cardinal Erdo, which had 470 proposals. As of now though, the votes don't have any weight as far as implementation. ; All the items had ;the support of the majority. Three items however, lacked the two thirds majority vote of bishops. ; They include proposals dealing with divorced and re-married couples, and whether they should be allowed to receive Communion. Also the type of pastoral care homosexuals should receive. The votes don't necessarily mean bishops disagree with the cause, but rather the wording presented in the proposal. Others don't see the need discuss the items at all. ; The report issued on Saturday will be used as a point of reference for further discussions in the second phase of the synod, which will take place next year, from October 4th to the 25. ; JMB/KLH ; RR ; FA ; -BN ; up: KLH ;