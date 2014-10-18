We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Synod Message: The Church needs to have its doors open to everyone

Saturday marked the last working day of the Synod on the Family. The Vatican released a concluding message that was presented by Cardinals Raymundo Damasceno, Gianfranco Ravasi and Oswald Gracias. It's not the much anticipated final report, but rather a final message to summarize the gist of the Synod.  It states that Christ wanted his Church to be a house with doors always open to welcome everyone. It also thanks 'pastors, lay faithful, and communities who accompany couples and families, caring for their wounds.' CARD. OSWALD GRACIAS Archbishop of Mumbai (India) "It's the first time we are having a Synod in two parts, in that sense an extraordinary synod and an ordinary synod. And when preparing the organization for the synod the idea was that this synod will prepare an agenda for the next synod.â? The message ends with a prayer, asking God that all families may have a home where they can live in peace. It also asks that young people find the courage to make life long faithful commitments. It then adds for a Church that is ever more faithful and credible.  JMB/KLH  CV - - BN Up