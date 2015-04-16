We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Africa
|
2015/04/16
Pope to Kenyan bishops: Africa's young people a â??great resourceâ? for the Church

Pope Francis met with bishops from Kenya during their "ad liminaâ? visit to Rome. He gave them a written speech with his remarks, in which he discussed the importance of seminarians and consecrated people. Islamic terrorists killed dozens of Christians at an attack on a university in Kenya recently. The Pope reminded the bishops that "the Church in Kenya must always be true to her mission as an instrument of reconciliation, justice and peace.â? While the conversation was very serious at times, there were also some laughs. "Thank you, Your Holiness for saying you will come to Kenya.â? "No, no, I only said I was thinking about it.â? As the Synod on the Family approaches, Pope Francis told the bishops he was "confidentâ? that they would "continue to assist and strengthen all those families who are struggling because of broken marriages, infidelity, addiction or violence.â? He also offered praise for workers in church-run institutions like schools and hospitals.  There are more than seven million Catholics in Kenya, and they make up about one third of the country's population. ATO CTV JM -BN Up:GRT #Pope