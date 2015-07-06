During papal flight, Pope sends blessing for a young man fighting Lukemia

His name is Lichu Zeno. He's a young Argentinian athlete who is used to fighting out on the field. But now, he's facing the biggest match-as he fights for his life.

The young man has Lukemia. He's on the waiting list for a bone marrow transplant. He's looking for support on social media and his campaign has gotten some attention. But he probably wasn't expecting to get support from Pope Francis, during his flight from Rome to Latin America.

"Lichu, I heard about your illness. I'm praying for you. May Jesus accompany you, give you strength and brings you back to health. Lichu, let yourself be guided by the hand of God. May Our Lady protect you. I ask you to pray for me. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.â?

Several campaigns have been launched to support the young athlete. One of them will be taking place this very week, in his native Argentina.

