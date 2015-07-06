We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope Francis to religious: Do not fall into spiritual Alzheimer's
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/09
LIVE: Pope Francis visits the President of Bolivia
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/09
Pope visits elderly in Ecuador. Cracks jokes with Sisters of Charity who care for them
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis arrives in Bolivia
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
The best moments from Pope Francis' trip to Ecuador
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
LIVE: Pope Francis meets with diverse Ecuadorians
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/08
Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/06
Download document
Share

Pope in Ecuador: Vulnerable minorities are the debt Latin America still has

After an exhausting 13 hour flight Pope Francis  made it to Latin America. 

The first stage of his eight day trip began in Ecuador. The Pope arrived to Quito, which is the country's capital. Right from the start, he felt a strong wind as he got off the plane. The country's president, Rafael Correa welcomed the Pope in the red carpet, along with his wife. To the side, children dressed with traditional clothing, representing each one of the country's main regions. 

In his speech, the president referenced the Pope's recently published encyclical. He also highlighted the need to defend life from conception to natural death. He also touched on the social inequalities of the continent and also the natural beauty of Ecuador. 

RAFAEL CORREA

"Argentinians are very proud to say that the Pope is from Argentina.  My dear friend, Dilma Rousseff, president of Brazil, says: "Well, the Pope may be Argentinian, but God is Brazilian.â? In fact, the Pope is Argentinian, God may be Brazilian, but without a doubt, paradise is Ecuador. Welcome Your Holiness.â? 

In his remarks, Pope Francis talked about the future of Latin America, highlighting the need to care for the less privileged

POPE FRANCIS

"In the Gospel, we find the keys to help us deal with current challenges. All while valuing  differences, promoting dialogue and participation without exclusion. FLASH. Paying special attention to our fragile brothers and sisters, and to vulnerable minorities which represent the debt Latin America still has.â? 

He then added that the Church in Latin America must not lose sight of its main purpose, which is to proclaim the life and message of Jesus Christ. He described it as a light amid the darkness.  

POPE FRANCIS

"The moon does not have a light of its own. If the moon hides from the sun, it becomes dark. The sun is Jesus and if the Church turns away or hides from Jesus Christ, it becomes dark and stops giving testimony.â? 

As part of the welcoming ceremony, the Symphonic Youth Orchestra of Ecuador, sung 'Apamuy Shungo' which combines classical and indigenous tunes. A group of 40 deaf children, who wore white gloves, also took part in the welcoming ceremony.  In fact, two of them got a chance to personally greet the Pope. 

JRB/KLH 

CTV

-sV

-BN

Up: RMR

#Papaen Ecuador