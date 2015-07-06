We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in Ecuador
|
2015/07/06
Read the Pope's address at the Shrine of Divine Mercy in Guayaquil

Good morning! Let us pray to Our Lady, together: Hail Mary, full of grace, The Lord is with theeâ?¦ Now I will celebrate Mass, and I hold you all in my heart. I will ask for each one of you, I will say to the Lord, "You know the names of those who were thereâ?. I will ask Jesus for great mercy for every one of you; I will ask Him to care for you and to cover you with His mercy. May Our Lady always be by your side. And now, before I leave â?? because I am on my way to Mass, and the archbishop tells me we are running out of time â?? I give you my blessing â?¦ I am not asking you to give me anything! But I ask you, please, to pray for me. Will you promise me? May God Almighty, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, bless you. Thank you for your Christian witness.