Pope sets prepared speech aside... speaks off the cuff to pilgrims in Ecuador

(ONLY VIDEO) I will impart by blessing. I will give each one of you my blessing. For your families, loved ones and for the great people of this noble country of Ecuador. May there be no differences or exclusion. May no one be discarded. May we all be brothers and sisters where everyone is included, so that no one is left out of this great nation of Ecuador. ;

I bless each one of you and your families. I give you all my blessing, but first, let's pray to Our Lady. ;

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou amongst women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now and the hour of our death, Amen. ;

Please pray for me. Good night! See you tomorrow. ;

KLH ;

CTV

JM

PR

Up: FV ;