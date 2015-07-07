We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

The story behind the wooden staff used by the Pope

In the two Masses which the Pope has celebrated in Ecuador this wooden staff has attracted attention. This isn't any old staff; in fact, the Pope is quite fond of it. It is a replica of a staff that was carved by convicts in San Remo, Italy, and which Francis used during his trip to the Holy Land last year. It was damaged there, and he was later given an exact replica made of olive wood in Bethlehem. ; This was not the only incident Francis has had with a staff. During his trip to Sarajevo in June his staff broke and it had to be fixed with tape. The Pope's staff is a sign of his pastoral office as bishop of Rome. LOA/JPB MG -SV -PR Up:LOA