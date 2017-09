Two convicts in choir which sang during Francis's last Mass in Ecuador

(ONLY VIDEO) This Mass marked the Pope's last great event amid the crowds of Ecuador in the Bicentennial Park.

About one million people welcomed him with shouts of joy, rose petals, and music. Among the more than 240 members of the choir were two convicts from the Provisional Detention Center in Latacunga, who were allowed to leave only to participate in this event. ;

JRB/JPB

CTV

-PR

Up:LOA

#Papa