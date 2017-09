The best moments from Pope Francis' trip to Ecuador

(VIDEO ONLY) While visiting Ecuador, Pope Francis made a deep impression on the country. Likewise, he was often visibly moved by what he witnessed. Here is a look at some of the most memorable moments from the papal trip to Ecuador, from when Pope Francis wore a handwoven chasuble with indigenous designs to when he heard powerful testimony from Ecuadorians. ;

