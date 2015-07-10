We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

Download document
A Bolivian Burger King transformed into a sacristy for Pope Francis

(VIDEO ONLY) Extreme times call for extreme measures. This local Burger King swept aside ;chicken nuggets and Whoppers to make room for the Pope. ;

Necessity drove the Pope to use the fast food locale to put on his vestments. The people responsible for organizing the well-attended Mass in Bolivia chose the spot for its spacious atmosphere, and, above all, its proximity. ;

The store managers of the fast food restaurant gladly handed over the property and closed it off to the public. ;

