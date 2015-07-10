Pope Francis arrives in Paraguay

It was raining when the papal plane arrived in Asunción, Paraguay, but it landed without a hitch.

Music filled the tarmac as the plane pulled up, with a special song just for Pope Francis' visit.

The Pope didn't need an umbrella as he greeted Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes. Pilgrims waited for him alongside the red carpet, and he waved to them as he walked to a pair of chairs set out for him and president.

A children's chorus and military band performed ;for the Pope. They were followed by another group of singing children. He also watched an elaborate traditional dance.

A video commemorating Pope John Paul II's visit to the country in 1988 was also shown. Pope Francis blessed a plaque that memorialized the last papal visit.

The Pope seemed happiest when he was surrounded by a group of small children. He had a huge smile as he hugged and blessed them.

Hopping aboard the Popemobile, Pope Francis officially began the final stop of his Latin America tour.

