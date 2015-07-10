Pope Francis departs Bolivia, heads to Paraguay

Pope Francis arrived at the airport in Santa Cruz, Bolivia in a humble silver sedan. He stepped out and was immediately greeted by the country's president, Evo Morales.

Music played as the two walked down a red carpet that had been laid out for the Pope. He shook hands and greeted well-wishers, including leaders from the Church in Bolivia.

One woman tried to take a selfie with Pope Francis, but her valiant effort did not succeed. A baby, however, did get the Pope's attention. The Pope gave the child a blessing. ;

The Pope received a final gift, this one less controversial than others he had been given during the trip. Holding his own bag, the Pope walked up the steps to the plane, and his trip to Bolivia came to an end.

Pope Francis will now head to Asunción, Paraguay for the final leg of his trip to Latin America.

