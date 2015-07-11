Pope visits Children's Hospital

The crowd wasn't that big, but it definitely gave the Pope a warm welcome.

Pope Francis visited a local hospital in Paraguay named the Children of Acosta Nu, where 90 kids are receiving treatment. The visit was private, so cameras weren't allowed to the one on one greetings. But the group did give the Pope drawings and a so called briefcase of hope.

Before heading out, he thanked the health care workers who treat the kids day in and day out, for the life of children, he added is more than just special.

As he gave his speech, the children didn't waste anytime and started hugging the Pope and a few extra messages.

The boy is telling me, "I will give you my credential so you can think of me. This is what Jesus requires of us, to be just as simple as this little boy.â?

The Pope then prayed a Hail Mary to Our Lady of Caacupé. Before leaving, he approached a woman who was crying, as she asked the Pope to bless her sick daughter.

AC

CTV

SV

-BN

Up:KLH