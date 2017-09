LIVE: Pope Francis visits the poorest neighborhoods in Paraguay

Pope Francis meets with some of the inhabitants of Bañado Norte in Asunción and visits the community's small chapel dedicated to Saint John the Baptist. He will also deliver a speech on the neighborhood's humble soccer field. ;

The poorest neighborhoods in Paraguay are known collectively as El Bañado Norte. ;

The broadcast starts at 8:15 a.m., local time. ;

