Pope Francis visits the terminally ill in Paraguay

Even though it wasn't on the official program, the Pope visited and tenderly blessed these gravely ill people.

The hospital is run by the Saint Raphael foundation, which is directed by an Italian priest named Aldo Trento. They were very thankful for Pope Francis's visit, and this is how they expressed their gratitude. ;

The Pope blessed many of the sick people in private. Father Trento explained that the Pope even kissed a patient's gangrenous leg.

Afterwards, Pope Francis blessed the facilities and the chapel of the institution, which specializes in caring for the terminally ill. ;

