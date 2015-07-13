A glowing Pope Francis says farewell to Paraguay

Pope Francis was literally glowing as he arrived at the airport for the final farewell ceremony of his trip to Latin America. He stepped off the specially lit Popemobile and was greeted by the President of Paraguay. The Pope then blessed sick people who had come to the airport. The Pope sat and chatted with the president before he walked out to the tarmac. Singing children, soldiers in full dress uniforms, and leaders from the Catholic Church awaited him. A choir sang indigenous songs for the Pope, and he was treated to another traditional Paraguayan dance afterward. And even more inspirational music played as people waved Paraguayan and Vatican City flags. ; The Pope said farewell to leaders of the Church in Paraguay and other officials. As he walked down the red carpet, he smiled and waved to hundreds of well-wishers. ; A swarm of people surrounded the papal plane as Pope Francis said his final farewells. Then he quickly walked up the stairs with his briefcase in hand. Pope Francis nearly lost his papal hat on the way up, but it was saved. And his whirlwind, eight-day tour to Latin America came to an end. But the trip wasn't entirely over: Pope Francis was scheduled to take questions from the press on the way home.