Rome Reports

Enormous enthusiasm when Pope Francis visits a poor neighborhood in Paraguay

Thousands of people enthusiastically waited for Pope Francis' visit to Banado Norte, one of the most poor neighborhoods in Paraguay's capital city. They decorated their homes and the streets in honor of the Pope's visit. They also prepared sweets for Pope Francis as they awaited his historic visit. "Thank you for coming to our neighborhood.â? "Thank you, Pope Francis.â? "We love you very much.â? The Pope went to some houses. He blessed diverse people: young, old, and the sick. He also took time for tea with his Paraguayan neighbors. Banado Norte is a neighborhood on the edge of Paraguay's capital. Twenty-three thousand families live there. Most were displaced from their former homes and are seeking a better life. AC/ATO CTV VM -BN Up:FV