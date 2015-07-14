The most memorable moments from Pope Francis' trip to Latin America

(-VIDEO ONLY-) Pope Francis' historic trip to ;Ecuador, Bolivia, and Paraguay grabbed the world's attention. He made powerful, papacy-defining speeches. Millions of people celebrated Mass with him. He also made a point to visit some of the most disenfranchised people in vulnerable communities. And, of course, the Pope received some interesting gifts. Here are some of the most memorable moments from the eight days Pope Francis spent in Latin America.