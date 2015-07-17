We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope in South America
|
2015/07/17
Special: Pope Francis' trip to Latin America

Ecuador Welcome speech Visit to the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy Homily at Mass in "Los Samanesâ? Park (Guayaquil) Speech at the Quito Cathedral Homily at Mass in Bicentennial Park (Quito) Speech to professors and students Speech at meeting with civil society Speech at meeting with priests and religious Bolivia Welcome speech Homily at Mass in the Square of the Redeemer Speech at Palmasola prison Speech at meeting with priests and religious Speech at meeting with popular movements Paraguay Speech to the President of Paraguay Visit to the children's hospital "Niños de Acosta í?úâ? Homily at the Sanctuary of Caacupe Speech to civil society Reflections at the Vespers Visit to the "Bañado Norteâ? neighborhood Homily at Mass in "Campo Grande de í?u Guazúâ? Speech to young people at Costanera