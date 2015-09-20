LIVE: Pope Francis presides over Vespers at Havana Cathedral

Pope Francis presides at the Celebrations of Vespers at the historic Havana Cathedral. Priests, men and women religious, and seminarians join him. The Pope delivers a speech. The 18th century cathedral is one of the most famous Catholic sites in Cuba, and Cuban President Raul Castro gave the Pope a medal of Havana Cathedral when they met earlier this year. The live stream begins at 5:15 p.m. local time in Havana.

