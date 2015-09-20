We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope to Kenyan religious: â??Thank you for allowing yourself to be forgivenâ?
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/11/26
Pope on Papal Plane: The Church in Cuba is always working to liberate political prisoners
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/23
Check out the best images of the Pope in Cuba
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/23
Check out the best images of the Pope in Cuba
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope Francis to Cuban families: I worry most about the couples who tell me they never fight
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope Francis departs Cuba for the United States
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/20
Download document
Share

Pope's Angelus: â??We do not have the right to allowâ? failure in Colombian peace process

After saying Mass in front of hundreds of thousands of people in Havana, Pope Francis led the weekly Angelus prayer. He called on Colombians to find a way to end their civil war, which started decades ago.

POPE FRANCIS

"May the blood shed by thousands of innocent people during long decades of armed conflict, united to that of the Lord Jesus Christ crucified, sustain all the efforts being made, including those on this beautiful island, to achieve definitive reconciliation.â?

The Pope said that all Colombians must embrace fraternity and justice so that sustainable peace can be attained. 

POPE FRANCIS

"Please, we do not have the right to allow ourselves yet another failure on this path of peace and reconciliation.â?

Peace talks between FARC rebels and the Colombian government have been taking place in Cuba. Although it was previously rumored that Pope Francis could meet with peace negotiators on the island, a meeting is not listed on the Pope's agenda.

ATO

CTV

V

-BN

Up:ATO