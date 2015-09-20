Pope's Angelus: â??We do not have the right to allowâ? failure in Colombian peace process

After saying Mass in front of hundreds of thousands of people in Havana, Pope Francis led the weekly Angelus prayer. He called on Colombians to find a way to end their civil war, which started decades ago.

POPE FRANCIS

"May the blood shed by thousands of innocent people during long decades of armed conflict, united to that of the Lord Jesus Christ crucified, sustain all the efforts being made, including those on this beautiful island, to achieve definitive reconciliation.â?

The Pope said that all Colombians must embrace fraternity and justice so that sustainable peace can be attained.

POPE FRANCIS

"Please, we do not have the right to allow ourselves yet another failure on this path of peace and reconciliation.â?

Peace talks between FARC rebels and the Colombian government have been taking place in Cuba. Although it was previously rumored that Pope Francis could meet with peace negotiators on the island, a meeting is not listed on the Pope's agenda.

