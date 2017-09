Children sing for Pope as he blesses city of Holguín

On Monday afternoon, Pope Francis was welcomed by a group of children who sang for him, as he blessed the city of Holguin. The ceremony took place before the city's cross which was installed back in 1790 by Franciscan Antonio de Alegria. After blessing the city, the Pope asked everyone to keep him in their prayers.