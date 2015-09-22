We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope Francis departs Cuba for the United States

As Pope Francis finished his final major public event in Cuba, he offered a farewell blessing to the people. POPE FRANCIS "I ask that you pray for me. I give you a blessing. The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Good bye and thank you.â? The Pope arrived at the airport and walked passed palm trees as he entered. Vatican City and Cuban flags flew with each other as Pope Francis entered the final moments of his trip. He stood alongside Cuban President Raul Castro, who wore a traditional Guayabera shirt during the farewell ceremony. The two smiled and shook hands as they took turns greeting dignitaries from both Cuba and the Vatican. Afterward, Pope Francis picked up his own bag and headed for the airplane, chatting with Castro as he walked along the red carpet. They shook hands for the final time. The Pope waved to an energetic crowd before making his way up the stairs to the papal plane. He waved to the crowd and entered the Allitalia charter. He shook hands with his pilots and disappeared from sight. And thus ended the Pope's three-day trip to Cuba. He then began a three and a half hour trip to Washington, D.C.  ATO CTV V -PR Up:ATO