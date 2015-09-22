We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Pope to Kenyan religious: â??Thank you for allowing yourself to be forgivenâ?
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/11/26
Pope on Papal Plane: The Church in Cuba is always working to liberate political prisoners
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/23
Check out the best images of the Pope in Cuba
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/23
Check out the best images of the Pope in Cuba
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope Francis to Cuban families: I worry most about the couples who tell me they never fight
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope Francis departs Cuba for the United States
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Pope in Cuba
|
2015/09/22
Download document
Share

The Pope delivers a rare blessing to pregnant women from Cuba

(VIDEO ONLY) Pope Francis paused during his speech at a Santiago cathedral to give a rare blessing to pregnant women: "I envision a memory. While greeting audiences on Wednesdays, so many women will hold their stomachs and tell me: Pope, Pope, will you bless my child? I propose something to all pregnant women. Women that are pregnant with hope, because a child is a hope that you have. I ask you all, if there are any pregnant women here now, or the women listening through the radio or the TV, to touch your stomach. To each one of you, to each child which you carry, I bless you. All, touch your stomach and I give you a blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. I wish for all the babies to be born in good health, for them to all grow up well. Women, raise them well and caress your stomach, as you are carrying hope.â?